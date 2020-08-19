It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Elena Vidaurri announces her passing after a brief illness, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 63 years old.Born in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 1957. She is preceded in death by her father Juan Vidaurri and mother Roberta Ramirez, brother Juan Ojeda, sisters Sofia Enriquez and Martha Vidaurri and son Abdul Vidaurri and grandson Mark Anthony. Maria Elena will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Vicente Ojeda and Ruben Vidaurri, sisters Rita and Yvonne Vidaurri, daughter MariaElena, sons Tony(Dora),Henry(Mina),Andrew, and Joe David Vidaurri.

Maria Elena will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, TonyJr, Alexandra, Toni, Skilynn, Dehmen, RubenJr, Gage, Aubrianne, Lupita, Reghan, and Kennedy.