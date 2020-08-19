1/1
MARIA ELENA VIDAURRI
It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Elena Vidaurri announces her passing after a brief illness, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 63 years old.Born in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 1957. She is preceded in death by her father Juan Vidaurri and mother Roberta Ramirez, brother Juan Ojeda, sisters Sofia Enriquez and Martha Vidaurri and son Abdul Vidaurri and grandson Mark Anthony. Maria Elena will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Vicente Ojeda and Ruben Vidaurri, sisters Rita and Yvonne Vidaurri, daughter MariaElena, sons Tony(Dora),Henry(Mina),Andrew, and Joe David Vidaurri.

Maria Elena will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, TonyJr, Alexandra, Toni, Skilynn, Dehmen, RubenJr, Gage, Aubrianne, Lupita, Reghan, and Kennedy.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Rita, my prayers are with you, your family, and Maria's family as you cope with the loss of your loved one. May you feel the love of God and his peace as he comforts you during this sorrowful time, She will live on in your heart as long as she lives in your memories. My condolences to you and your entire family. God bless you
Imelda Garza
Classmate
