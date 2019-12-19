|
Maria G. Jimenez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Tía and friend was called home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law and so many loved ones. She was the last of her family generation to ascend into Heaven. Maria is survived by her children Manuel (Laly†), Felipe (Gloria) and Yolanda, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born August 10, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, she married the love of her life, Manuel, in 1950. Together they owned and operated various La Concordia grocery stores, proudly serving the west side of San Antonio for over 30 years.
During her working years Maria was known for her dedication, generosity, consideration, and strong work ethic.
She developed personal relationships with her customers and employees treating everyone like they were family. Her commitment was driven by a desire to provide the best future for her children. This legacy of love is well instilled in her family.
Maria's love of family led to her retirement in order to care for her ailing mother and, in later years, for her husband. During these years she spent quality time with her grandchildren, and became a nurturer, educator, family chef, play partner and life coach. She did this with gentle strength, patience, tenderness and unconditional love.
Maria was affectionately known as Grandma Boo-Boo by her great grandchildren. She enjoyed weekly lotería gatherings with her many friends, traveling, word searches, western movies, watching novelas, jigsaw puzzles, and casino trips.
She will be remembered most for her profound and unending faith in God, love of family, and kindness to all.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary. You are invited to wear her favorite color red.
RosaryFriday, December 20, 20196:30 p.m.Porter Loring Chapel1101 McCullough Ave.San Antonio, TX 78212 MassSaturday, December 21, 201910:00 a.m.St. Luke Catholic Church4603 Manitou DrSan Antonio, TX 78228
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.You are invited to signthe guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
