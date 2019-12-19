San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4603 Manitou Dr
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria G. Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria G. Jimenez


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria G. Jimenez Obituary

Maria G. Jimenez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Tía and friend was called home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law and so many loved ones. She was the last of her family generation to ascend into Heaven. Maria is survived by her children Manuel (Laly†), Felipe (Gloria) and Yolanda, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born August 10, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, she married the love of her life, Manuel, in 1950. Together they owned and operated various La Concordia grocery stores, proudly serving the west side of San Antonio for over 30 years.

During her working years Maria was known for her dedication, generosity, consideration, and strong work ethic.

She developed personal relationships with her customers and employees treating everyone like they were family. Her commitment was driven by a desire to provide the best future for her children. This legacy of love is well instilled in her family.

Maria's love of family led to her retirement in order to care for her ailing mother and, in later years, for her husband. During these years she spent quality time with her grandchildren, and became a nurturer, educator, family chef, play partner and life coach. She did this with gentle strength, patience, tenderness and unconditional love.

Maria was affectionately known as Grandma Boo-Boo by her great grandchildren. She enjoyed weekly lotería gatherings with her many friends, traveling, word searches, western movies, watching novelas, jigsaw puzzles, and casino trips.

She will be remembered most for her profound and unending faith in God, love of family, and kindness to all.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary. You are invited to wear her favorite color red.

Rosary

Friday, December 20, 2019

6:30 p.m.

Porter Loring Chapel

1101 McCullough Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78212

Mass

Saturday, December 21, 2019

10:00 a.m.

St. Luke Catholic Church

4603 Manitou Dr

San Antonio, TX 78228

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now