St Pius X Church
3303 Urban Crest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church,
3303 Urban Crest
Maria G. Valadez


1938 - 2019
Maria G. Valadez Obituary
October 2, 1938 - July 18, 2019
Maria "Manu" G. Valadez was born October 2, 1938 to Juan & Elida Rivera and went home to be with our Savior Jesus on July 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a loving and patient wife and mother who cared for her grandchildren with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Valadez, Jr.

Mrs. Valadez is survived by her children, Anna Marie, Louis Anthony, and John Raymond; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3303 Urban Crest. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at

www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
