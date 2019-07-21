|
October 2, 1938 - July 18, 2019
Maria "Manu" G. Valadez was born October 2, 1938 to Juan & Elida Rivera and went home to be with our Savior Jesus on July 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a loving and patient wife and mother who cared for her grandchildren with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Valadez, Jr.
Mrs. Valadez is survived by her children, Anna Marie, Louis Anthony, and John Raymond; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3303 Urban Crest. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.


Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019