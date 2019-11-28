|
Agapi mou, my Beloved, I've missed you so much. I've made a Manhattan, and 'Always' is playing—come dance with me the way we used to. Your Mom, Chrysanthe; Dad, Michael; dear brother, Andrew; and our four babies we met, each for only a day, are all here to greet you. Always, Nick."
Maria, 100 years old, passed from this world to a beautiful place where there is no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. Lamenting her, but not in sorrow as those who have no hope, are her daughters, Catherine Skefos of Memphis and her husband Harry; Stephanie Cocke of Houston and her husband the Rev. Reagan Cocke; devoted grandchildren Dr. Chrystan Skefos Leasure of Houston and her husband, Joshua; Dr. Nicholas Skefos of Boston and his wife, Catherine; Catherine Cocke, global citizen; and Winston Cocke, CPA, of Houston. Not to be forgotten is her one and only great grandchild—four-month-old Lucy Catherine Maria Leasure, of Houston, whom Maria met, held, and proclaimed "adorable" just last month. She dedicated herself to the family she so loved.
Born in Detroit, Michigan to Cretan immigrants on September 23, 1919, Maria was a "handful"—rambunctious, competitive, limit-pushing—but always within a framework of respect, gentility, and a desire to conform to and achieve what was expected.
At six, she raced to catch a glimpse of a passing fire truck and fell to the ground, catapulting through the second-story window of the "flat" where she lived above her family's small grocery store.
A year later, she was hit by a car when her parents instructed her and her older brother to remain in the back seat of their Model T while they looked at a house to rent, but she decided, instead, to get out because she wanted to see it, too.
Her family preached the value of education, and Maria took it to heart. By successfully attempting her older brother's homework, she began skipping grades and ultimately graduated high school in San Antonio at 15.
At age 19 she was Salutatorian of her class at Incarnate Word College, majoring in Math and minoring in Chemistry.
At 21, she was one of the earliest of her generation of women to earn a Master's degree, this time in Education, at St. Mary's University. Three decades later, challenged by her husband's accomplishment of attaining an Ivy League degree, Maria secretly applied to the University of Pennsylvania and earned a Doctorate in Education.
No one was more proud of her than her husband. Maria taught Mathematics—elementary through high school calculus—for 45 years and continued math tutoring into her nineties.
She is now embraced by her husband of nearly 55 years, Dr. Nicholas Hetos, whom she met at the Greek Orthodox Church in San Antonio in 1944 when he was stationed in the Army Dental Corps.
She built her full, friend-filled life with him in his hometown of Philadelphia, which she came to love after moving there after the War.
They were "regulars" at Philadelphia Orchestra concerts, entertained often, and were active members of St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, where she was the organizer and first Director of the Children's' Religious Education Program.
Always wishing to promote education, Maria served as President of the Hellenic University Club of Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to the Greek ideal of paidia. Through this organization, she and her husband established and continued to fund scholarships for graduate students of Greek descent in Dentistry and Education, awarding over $50,000 to date.
When Maria moved to Memphis, she found a loving community of residents at the Monarch condominiums, where she enjoyed playing bridge, painting, and socializing. She worshipped with new friends at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, which she attended regularly through her hundredth year, and where she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary and Senior organization.
In September, she basked in her wonderful Hundred Year Birthday Week, celebrating at her church, at the Monarch, and with family and mariachi serenades at Owen Brennan's, and then the Rendezvous!
When Maria was in her Ellis Elementary School Poetry Club, she memorized a poem by Carrie Jacobs-Bond that she would recite into her last years:
When You Come to the End of a Perfect Day
"… Well, this is the end of a perfect day, Near the end of a journey, too; But it leaves a thought that is big and strong, With a wish that is kind and true. For mem'ry has painted this perfect day with colors that never fade, and we find at the end of a perfect day the soul of a friend we've made. "
A funeral service was held Wednesday. November 27 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Memphis, TN.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 10:30 AM at Mission Burial Park South, 1700 SE Military Dr., San Antonio.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to: Hellenic University of Philadelphia Scholarship Fund. P.O Box 42199, Philadelphia, PA 19101 attn: Maria Galanos Hetos Graduate Scholarship.