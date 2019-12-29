|
|
Maria "Maggie" Garibay, of San Antonio, TX passed away in the comfort of her home while surrounded by loved ones on December 25th, 2019 at the age of 60.
Maggie's legacy lives on with her husband, Henry, her children, Adam and Henry Jr, her grandchildren Myah and Xander, siblings Hilda, Cornelia, Hector and Mark, as well as countless other family members and many friends.
Maria was born on August 30th, 1959. She went on to pursue a degree in Accounting from the University of Texas – San Antonio and spent most of her career as a Bank Manager at USAA. She was a devoted mother with a passion for life, who loved to play the piano, travel, and remained active in her local church.
She was loved by many and will be missed immensely. She will forever be remembered as a source of positive
energy, love and kindness to those fortunate enough to have known her.
A funeral service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is scheduled for December 31st, 2019 followed by a memorial in celebration of her life.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019