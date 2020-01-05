Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Maria Guadalupe Cordova Hernandez


1949 - 2020
Maria Guadalupe Cordova Hernandez Obituary

Our beloved daughter, sister and friend Maria Guadalupe Cordova Hernandez, entered eternal rest on December 23, 2019 at the blessed age of 70. She was born October 19, 1949 in San Antonio, TX to Ralph and Guadalupe Cordova. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1968 and was a member of the school band. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Frank J. Hernandez and father. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her mother; siblings Rosa Maria Cordova, Ralph Cordova, III, Pauline Cordova; special person Jonathan Daniel "JD" Garza-Panciera numerous cousins and extended family members. Lupe had different jobs including De La Pena and Main Finance. Also worked for the State at the Food Stamp office, and her last places of work included Kelly Air Force Base and retired from Randolph Air Base.

She enjoyed traveling, gambling, shopping and was an avid sports fan of the Houston Astros, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICESVisitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
