Maria Guadalupe E. Vega, age 89 entered peaceful eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1931 to Jesus and Petra Escamilla in El Cercado, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Guadalupe married Jose Vega Jr., the love of her life in 1957, and began their adventure. She lived a beautiful life – full of love. They were married for 49 years. Together they raised two children - Joe Vega III and Yvette Salazar in their immaculate home in the Southside of San Antonio. Guadalupe enjoyed entertaining, cooking for anyone that stopped by. She enjoyed long conversations while sipping on coffee and eating pan de dulce in her kitchen. She will be remembered for her warm heart and her sense of humor that kept her family laughing until the very end. She will forever live in our hearts.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Vega Jr. Guadalupe is survived by her son Joe Vega III and wife Susie, daughter Yvette Salazar and husband Gilbert. Grandchildren; Joey, Jonathan, Desiree, Brittany, Gilbert, and Amanda. 15 Great-grandchildren; Joe, Jace, Payton, Roy, Delilah, Darla, Scarlet, Layla, Jonathan, Jett, Devin, Jesse, Madelyn, Chloe and another on the way, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Due to the restrictions limiting the number of people who can attend, the funeral services will be held for the immediate

family only.

Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and know that Mom would want to keep those she loved as safe and healthy as possible during these times. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date, when it is safe to embrace each other the way Mom would have wanted. For now, keep our

family in your prayers.