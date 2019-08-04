Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Berchmans Catholic Church
Maria I. "Sara" Solis


1934 - 2019
Maria I. "Sara" Solis Obituary
May 14, 1934 - July 27, 2019
Maria I. "Sara" Solis, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the blessed age of 85. She was born May 14, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Rafael and Virginia Salinas. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; daughter Rosanne Ruiz; brother Adolph; sisters Anita, Elisa and Linda. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 38 years Domingo Solis, Sr; children Debra Ann Castillo (Frank), Robert Johnson, Sr (C.C.), Rene Muldrew (David); stepchildren Debbie Diaz (Albert), Esther Alvarez, Domingo Solis, Jr (Shirley), Cathleen Arguello (Jaime); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Manuel Salinas (Mary), Ralph Salinas (Terry), as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM for an 11:30 AM Mass at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
