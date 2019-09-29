|
August 27, 1967 - September 25, 2019
Maria Isabel Mendez, born August 27, 1967 in Laredo, Texas, passed away September 25, 2019 in Cypress, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eustacio and Paula Mendez. She is survived by her siblings; Pepe, Porfi, Linda, Cali, Blanca, Pablo, Lily, Lupe, Lula and many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 1:00pm-9:00pm with a Chapel Service at 6:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.
We will depart on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00am, interment will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019