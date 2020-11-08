Maria Isidra Garcia Jones, 96, passed away peacefully on Oct 30, 2020 to be united with her Lord, Jesus Christ, and with loved ones who had gone before. Maria was born on May 15, 1924 to Cornelio Garcia and Ramona Delgado in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was a devoted wife, who was widowed three times, and a loving mother who adored her family with all of her heart and soul.

Maria was extremely intelligent and a brilliant student who loved to learn. She had a remarkable memory and, even at 96, she could recite poems she had read, even the ones she learned as early as the age of five. She loved poetry that impacted her emotionally and her favorite one was "El Brindis del Bohemio," The Bohemian Toast, written by Guillermo Aguirre y Fierro. Maria lost her father when she was only six years old and her mother when she was seventeen. She was tremendously close to her mother, and not a day went by in the last seventy-nine years that she did not think of her and want to be with her. In "El Brindis del Bohemio" Arturo's toast is to his beloved mother. Just like Arturo, the pure bohemian of noble heart, Maria too, was pure and virtuous. She was not ostentatious and preferred to live her life simply and humbly. She appeared sad and melancholy at times and people would often ask, "why do you look so sad?" Her personal losses at an early age contributed to that, but thankfully, her third husband, George, who she met in an English class at Laredo Junior College in 1967 and married on November 7, 1969, brought so much laughter and joy to her life.

Besides her family, "Marie," as her beloved husband of 49 years, George, affectionately called her, had two more passions: BINGO and travel. Coming from very humble beginnings, she was so very grateful to have had the opportunity to visit so many wonderful destinations throughout the world. In Mexico: Chiapas, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Queretaro, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, the island of Cozumel, the Federal District, Veracruz, and Yucatán). In Central America: Guatemala. In the United States: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. And in Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and Wales. Her most memorable and favorite destinations included Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Guanajuato in Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada (of course!!) and Idaho in the United States; and Prague, the Czech Republic; Santander, Spain; London, England; and the verdant countryside of Ireland in Europe.

She is preceded in death by her father (1930), mother (1941), first husband Ramiro Rogerio Sr. (1947), second husband Carl Robert Scruggs (1962), half-brother Pablo Garcia (1968), son Ramiro Rogerio Jr. (2015), and third husband George Bunyan Jones Jr. (2018). She is survived by son Carl Robert Scruggs Jr. (Esther) of Laredo, daughter Grace Ramona Rolph (Glen) of

San Antonio, grandsons Ramiro Rogerio III (Sandra) of Pflugerville, Christopher Brenton Scruggs (Jessica) and Anthony Ryan Scruggs (Sophia) of Laredo, and five great grandchildren: Isaiah, Annavey, Savannah, and Amber Rogerio, and Aislin Edelweiss Scruggs.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Maria's hospice team at VITAS Healthcare and to her AllCare Inc. caregivers: Teresa Cotilla-Relueas, Christina Espinosa, Bessie Humphreys, Maria Lechuga, and Angela Sachetta, for the loving and caring support they provided.

ROSARY

THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 12, 2020

10:30 A.M.

MASS

11:00 A.M.

ST. PADRE PIO

CATHOLIC CHURCH

3843 BULVERDE PARKWAY

A committal ceremony will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 P.M.

Pallbearers: Carl Scruggs Jr., Glen Rolph Jr., Ramiro Rogerio III, Christopher Scruggs, Anthony Scruggs, Sergio Omar Gonzalez, Fernando Guerra, and Vittorio Ramirez.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with