May 31, 1929 - April 15, 2019
Just shy of her 90th birthday, María Josefina Lozano Navarro, beloved sister and aunt, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years George L. Navarro, her parents Salvador & Juliana Lozano, brothers Jesus Lozano, Felix Lozano, and Salvador Lozano Jr., and sisters María Isabel Lozano, Aurora Steinhauer, Amelia Lozano Gutierrez, Elodia Lozano Delgado, and Eustolia Lozano Flores.
She is survived here on earth by her sister Rita Lozano Soucie and numerous nieces and nephews that knew her as Tia Mary or Aunt Mary.
María was born in Laredo, Texas on May 31, 1929. She attended Martin High School and Laredo Junior College. A gifted soprano, María was active in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church choir during her school years. In addition, María sang at major social, political, and patriotic events in the US and Mexico.
In 1955, María married George Navarro also of Laredo, Texas. Immediately after their wedding, they moved to California to begin their new life. Her beautiful home and patio in Sacramento were the go-to places for fundraisers, meetings, political rallies, birthday parties, and other special events.
María continued working for AT&T until her retirement after 30+ years of service. She was extremely active throughout her life in civic, political, and Catholic organizations. She received numerous accolades from the Governor of California, the Mayor of Sacramento, CA, the Archdiocese of Sacramento, and La Raza Lawyers Association of California.
María was a courageous voice for those who needed one including marching with Cesar Chavez on behalf of the United Farm Workers of America.
In addition, María successfully challenged AT&T in California to promote bilingual services to their customers and to also comp- ensate bilingual employees accordingly.
María also played a significant role in successfully promoting legislation to enact no smoking laws in private offices and public buildings in California. An author of many poems and books in both English and Spanish, María's children's books continue to be enjoyed in bilingual classes around the country.
After retirement, the Navarros decided to move to San Antonio to be closer to their families.
María was a huge proponent of the Spanish language. Although born in Texas, she was most proud of her Mexican heritage. As a proud Mexicana, and fully bilingual, María encouraged everyone she met to learn and to speak the Spanish language and to never forget their own heritage.
If you had the honor of meeting María Navarro, at some point she probably prayed for you, blessed you, and will continue to do so as your guardian angel.
Visitation: 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset NW Funeral Home. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. (after the closing of the casket) at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Laredo, Texas. Interment follows at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019