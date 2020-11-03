1/1
MARIA LOUISA PEREZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria (Mary) Louisa Perez, 80, San Antonio, TX, was called home by her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2020, in her beautiful home, surrounded by her devoted husband and loving daughters.

Mary was born on October 30, 1939, in San Antonio. In 1994, Mary married Rene O. Perez, Sr. Together they created many memories that will forever be cherished. Mary worked at Northside Independent School District for 35 years as a Paraprofessional. She devoted her time and energy to her Special Needs students. When she retired in May 2002, her students would often call and visit her, which is a testament to the impact she made in their lives. Mary devoted many years to her beloved parish, Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. She was a member of the Spanish Choir, served as a Eucharistic Minister, baked the Sacramental Bread and was an ACTS Retreat Leader. Mary was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling. Mary attended San Antonio College.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, her daughters Sylvia Garza and husband Alvaro, Yvonne O'Bar, Velma Barrera and husband Marcus, Sonya Tatsch and husband Jon Orozco; Grandchildren: Monica and husband Michael, Melissa, Melida and husband Joe, Alvaro II and wife Leslie, Bruce and wife Gabriella, Nicholas, Isabela, Andres, Diego, Hannah and Matthew;Great- Grandchildren: Aryell, John Jr., Gianna, Abygail, Camden, Nick, Zack and Cecelia, and her sister Carmen. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Mary's pets, Mona, Molly and Ralphy, whom she adored, brought her much joy. Mary's legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be forever in their hearts.

VISITATION: Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Castle Ridge Mortuary from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm.

FUNERAL MASS will take place Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00pm at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, San Antonio.

Services will conclude after Mass.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castle Ridge Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved