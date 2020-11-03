Maria (Mary) Louisa Perez, 80, San Antonio, TX, was called home by her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2020, in her beautiful home, surrounded by her devoted husband and loving daughters.

Mary was born on October 30, 1939, in San Antonio. In 1994, Mary married Rene O. Perez, Sr. Together they created many memories that will forever be cherished. Mary worked at Northside Independent School District for 35 years as a Paraprofessional. She devoted her time and energy to her Special Needs students. When she retired in May 2002, her students would often call and visit her, which is a testament to the impact she made in their lives. Mary devoted many years to her beloved parish, Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. She was a member of the Spanish Choir, served as a Eucharistic Minister, baked the Sacramental Bread and was an ACTS Retreat Leader. Mary was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling. Mary attended San Antonio College.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, her daughters Sylvia Garza and husband Alvaro, Yvonne O'Bar, Velma Barrera and husband Marcus, Sonya Tatsch and husband Jon Orozco; Grandchildren: Monica and husband Michael, Melissa, Melida and husband Joe, Alvaro II and wife Leslie, Bruce and wife Gabriella, Nicholas, Isabela, Andres, Diego, Hannah and Matthew;Great- Grandchildren: Aryell, John Jr., Gianna, Abygail, Camden, Nick, Zack and Cecelia, and her sister Carmen. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Mary's pets, Mona, Molly and Ralphy, whom she adored, brought her much joy. Mary's legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be forever in their hearts.

VISITATION: Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Castle Ridge Mortuary from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm.

FUNERAL MASS will take place Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00pm at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, San Antonio.

Services will conclude after Mass.