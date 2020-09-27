Maria Lourdes Archibald (Mary Lou to her family) went to meet her Lord on September 23, 2020. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mary Lou Cabrera was born in Kenedy, Texas, on June 8, 1947 to Angela and Julian Cabrera. She was the oldest of seven brothers and sisters growing up in Hobbs, New Mexico, where she attended Hobbs High School. She was a twirler and played clarinet for the marching band, was on the debate team and had many friends. She also attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico where she met her first husband Randy, the father of her children, which began her journey as a military wife. She enjoyed the travel on which this path took her family, meeting new friends, hosting bridge parties and soldiers away from their families during holidays. Mary Lou took pride in her organizational abilities and that she could set up a home in quick order whenever and wherever they transferred.Mary Lou had an excellent work ethic, which began as a young girl, spanning from pathology assistant, office manager, customer service and business owner. She lived and was employed many years in San Antonio, working for several construction and design businesses, all while utilizing her many talents and bilingual skills. Thereafter, she moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, where she worked for Louis Dreyfus and RKI oil companies for 7 years. During this time she enjoyed frequenting the bingo hall on weekends with her sister and niece, and going out to eat at the buffet after church. She returned to San Antonio to be with her children and grandchildren and worked for Southwest Airlines where she met many wonderful friends until her passing. She was an avid reader, enjoyed drawing and painting, and writing short stories - all of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She also appreciated and practiced the art of written correspondence with cards and letters and never missed an opportunity to send notes for important events and holidays. Her favorite times were when she had all the grandkids to her home for sleepovers, making her "famous" pancakes (from a mix), snuggling together on the couch reading and watching movies, and drawing around the table. Christmas was very important and fun for her, especially making and decorating Christmas cookies with the grandkids. She was beautiful inside and out, incredibly intelligent, kind, fun-loving, loyal and full of love. She always made time for you and made you feel special, wanting each and every one of her loved ones to be happy and supported. Her physical strength and perseverance were reflected by her many brave battles with cancer. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Wood Pogue and her husband, Marshall and granddaughter, Blakeley; daughter Lauren Wood Stokes and her husband, Charlie and grandchildren, Isabella, Morgan, Clara and Street; and son Elliot Wood and his wife, Angella and granddaughters Madison, Ellie and Evelyn; sisters Margaret Farris of Fairborn, OH and Rita Granger of Santa Fe, NM; brothers Daniel Cabrera of Albuquerque, NM and David Cabrera and his wife Tammy of San Angelo, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Magdalena Masters, brother Martin Cabrera, nephews Nathan Alexander and Martin Cabrera, Jr., and granddaughter Emma Huckaby.A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 1st at 12 pm at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; 4201 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.