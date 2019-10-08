Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Westover Hills Church
9340 Westover Hills Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Alcoser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Luisa Alcoser


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Luisa Alcoser Obituary

Maria Luisa Alcoser, born in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico on January 21, 1944, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Diamantina Alcala; grandson, Willie Alcoser Jr.; brother, Jesus Salvador Alcala; In-laws, Pedro and Carlota Alcoser.

Maria is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Victor Estrada Alcoser; children, Willie Alcoser (Rebecca), Diana Alcoser, Sara Medrano, Dora Medellin (Philip), and Cristina Alcoser; siblings, Ralph Alcala, Beto Alcala, Enriqueta Medrano, Diamantina Robledo and Elena Richardson; 12 grandchildren as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends. Maria will be remembered for her gentle quiet strength. She loved selflessly and unconditionally.

Her legacy is her strong faith & devotion to her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. at Westover Hills Church, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd. for a Funeral Service Interment will follow at First Memorial Park

Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now