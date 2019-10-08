|
|
Maria Luisa Alcoser, born in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico on January 21, 1944, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Diamantina Alcala; grandson, Willie Alcoser Jr.; brother, Jesus Salvador Alcala; In-laws, Pedro and Carlota Alcoser.
Maria is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Victor Estrada Alcoser; children, Willie Alcoser (Rebecca), Diana Alcoser, Sara Medrano, Dora Medellin (Philip), and Cristina Alcoser; siblings, Ralph Alcala, Beto Alcala, Enriqueta Medrano, Diamantina Robledo and Elena Richardson; 12 grandchildren as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends. Maria will be remembered for her gentle quiet strength. She loved selflessly and unconditionally.
Her legacy is her strong faith & devotion to her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. at Westover Hills Church, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd. for a Funeral Service Interment will follow at First Memorial Park
Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 8, 2019