On June 10, 2020 Licha Fernandez surrounded by family left to be reunited in heaven with her loving husband Alfredo H. Fernandez, her parents Moises and Maria del Refugio Cardenas and her brother Manuel Cardenas.

She is survived by children Ana F Esparza, Maria Elena Jasso (Juan), Alfredo J. Fernandez (Lupe), Cecilia Ann Canales, Rose Marie Martinez and David J. Fernandez (Christine), 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Nina Valera and Elba Hernandez and numerous nieces and nephews.

Licha was born in Eagle Pass, Texas. Her family moved to San Antonio during her senior year in high school. Raising six children kept her very busy. She worked as a bilingual teacher's aide in the Harlandale District at Gerald Elementary (later changed to Adams Elementary). She was very active with the PTA, band boosters and athletic boosters clubs.

Licha was also actively involved in church at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She and her husband, Alfredo, were money counters for many years and helped with other ministries. Licha was also a Guadalupana and helped with their various fund raisers for the church.

When her youngest son attended Texas A&M she joined the San Antonio Aggie Mothers' Club, Federation of Aggie Mothers' and was a member of their Ring of Honor. She also served as president of the San Antonio Aggie Moms' Club. She stayed involved with this organization for many years.

One of her friends mentioned to the family that she was such a great mentor and respected by all who knew her.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and for the safety of family and friends a rotating visitation will be set up on Monday June 22, 2020 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at Mission Park South, 1700 SE Military Dr. 78214. The rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Due to the limited sitting available in the chapel, seating in the chapel is reserved for immediate family. Extended family and friends will be directed to return to their vehicles to view the rosary on the giant screen set up in the parking lot and instructed what radio station to tune into so you can join the family with prayers. After the rosary visitation will begin again until 9:00 pm. Mask must be worn at all times while in the chapel.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 4415 South Flores, San Antonio, TX 78214 on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 9:30 am. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church. The church will open at 9:15 am. Mask must be worn in the church. After the mass interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery and due to the ordinances of Ft. Sam only her children can attend the committal services.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTUIONS: In lieu of flowers her family is asking that donations be made to the Aggie Scholarship Foundation. In memo include in memory for Licha Fernandez.

SA Aggie Moms' Club

6205 West Avenue

San Antonio, TX 78213