Maria M. Rodriguez passed Sunday, September 20, 2020, at age 98. She was preceded in death by parents, Ascencion and Teresita Muniz; brothers, Mario, Pete; sister, Guadalupe; husband, Ted Rodriguez and son, Albert. She is survived by sons: Rudi and Oscar Rodriguez, grandsons: Jason, Teddy and Zachary Rodriguez, great grandsons: Roman, Deacon and Tobias Rodriguez.

Maria was born March 25, 1922 on her father's ranch in Medina County, Texas. She married boyhood sweetheart, Ted Rodriguez and upon his return from the war they left for San Antonio. In 1955, they started a store near Lackland. Ultimately, the store gave way to "El Salvador Apartments".

In 1960, Maria's role was manager, while nurturing many young military couples from throughout the USA. After years of ownership they sold the apartments.

Maria yearned to live in the country and bought a lime-stone house on a bluff with a river that ran through. There, she nourished her love of flowers, plants and trees.

Maria was a loving wife and mother and loved by all.

Memorial Services: Saturday, October 3rd, 10:00am to 11:00am, Angelus Funeral Home. Note, there is a one-hundred-person capacity.

For those unable to attend the memorial service, condolences may be sent to the Rodriguez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com