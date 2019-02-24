Home

Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
Maria Magdalena Olivares Gomez

January 11, 1941 - February 15, 2019
Maria Magdalena Olivares Gomez went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 11, 1941 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Gregorio Olivares and Jesusita Zuniga Olivares. Maria was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Raul R. Gomez. She is survived by her daughters, Elvira G. Aguilar (Joe), Cynthia G. Avalos (Alfredo III), Sylvia Cortez (Salvador), Veronica Gomez and Yvette Gomez; sons, Raul Gomez Jr. (Sandra), Rodolfo Gomez; sisters, Rosie Adame (Charles), Juanita Cervantes, Maria Isabel (Martin) and Olga Olivares; brother, Julio Cervantes (Esther); 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Palm Heights Mortuary. A procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:30am, with a 9:00am Funeral Mass at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
