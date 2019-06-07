|
June 24, 1948 - June 1, 2019
Our devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Maria Margarita Rodriguez, entered eternal peace on June 1, 2019 at the blessed age of 70.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Macario J. Rodriguez, her parents, Margarito Castorena and Julia Aguirre, her siblings Miguel Castorena, Jesse Castorena, Sylvia Lucio, and Esther Lopez. Maria was born on June 24, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. Maria will live on in the hearts of her children; Christina Martinez (Rogelio), Irene Cervantes (Steve), Rachel Sanchez (Manuel), Lillian Perez (Roy), Angie Rodriguez (Albert), Romulo Rodriguez (Peggy); sisters, Irma Hurtado (Richard), Diane Hernandez, Judy Gutierrez and 28 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 3pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 for a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019