Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Maria Martha McKinzie


1939 - 2019
Maria Martha McKinzie Obituary

Maria Martha McKinzie, age 80, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in San Antonio. She was born on February 17, 1939 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose Carlos Mendoza and Maria Del Refugio Calderon. She was an avid seamstress and had a love of animals and a passion for gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eugenia Sosa. Martha is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. McKinzie; daughters, Michele C. Mesta and spouse Mauricio Mesta, Sandra Y. McKinzie; grandson; Michael A. Elmore; 7 brothers; Carlos, Armando, Rodolfo, Jaime, Pepe, Neto and Beto; 2 sisters; Anna and Carmella. The family will receive friends from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Humane Society.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 21, 2019
