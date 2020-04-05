|
|
Maria Morales, age 92, departed to be with the Lord and her eternal love John Morales on March 29, 2020. She was born February 20, 1928 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Enrique and Candelaria Moreno. She married John, October 18, 1946 who preceded her in death in 2006.
Maria was a small woman with an enormous heart who always had a contagious smile. When meeting her you were always welcomed with open arms and departed with a blessing. Her greatest attribute was her devotion to God and overwhelming love for her family.
Maria's creative hands were rarely still, she loved to canvas paint, knit, sewing dolls, gardening, cooking and working around her home.
Maria is survived by her brother Jose Moreno; six children, Arturo Morales; Joe Morales (Maricela); Theresa Espinoza; Esperanza Cabrera; Yolanda Parker (Jesse); Dolores Chavez (George). Eighteen grandchildren, fifty-one great-grandchildren and twenty-four great-great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, a private rosery was held for immediate family. She will be laid to rest in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Maria was loved and will be missed by many, she is now resting in God's loving arms with her amor eterno, John.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020