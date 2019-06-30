October 30, 1939 - June 18, 2019

Our beloved Noemi passed away peacefully at her home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Noemi was born October 30, 1939, in Fort Hancock, Texas, to Manuel Herrera and Luz Ortega. She was preceded in death by her parents and by the love of her life and husband of fifty years, Charles Francis Bimler. She is survived by her children: Monique Ann Bimler, Katherine Ann White (Anthony) and Paul Charles Bimler (Linda); grandchildren Michael, Lynn, Charles, Reagan, Samuel and Mark; and great-granddaughter Madison; uncle Frank Ortega, sister Yvonne Marie, brothers Hector, Gilbert, Ernesto, Abel, Luis and Servando; and brother-in-law, Joseph Bimler; and numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Raised in El Paso, Texas, Noemi attended Jefferson High School. She met Chuck while working at SIC in El Paso. They married in 1964 and lived in Texas and New Mexico, before establishing the family home in cherished San Antonio where she resided for the past 35 years. She had a long career as a service representative at Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1998 to spend more time with her family. Noemi was an extraordinary human being, full of love, kindness and boundless generosity. She volunteered at hospitals, nurturing newborns afflicted with drug addiction, and at Threads of Love, stitching needed items for premature babies. Noemi imparted much wisdom, taught us many life-lessons and personified grace, beauty and dignity in the way she lived. As an avid reader, she shared many of her favorite books with the people around her. She loved shopping excursions with friends, especially to nearby Fredericksburg, and enjoyed traveling. In her final years, she hiked in Park City, Utah and experienced the spiritual Camino de Santiago in Spain. She adored her family, and when she was not doting on her grandchildren, she was quilting a blanket to keep them warm. Throughout her life she made enduring friendships which she deeply cherished and often spoke of her fun adventures and memories with good friends over the years.

A woman of deep faith and devotion to God, Noemi never questioned God's call to come home; rather devoting her last days to her faith and family. On a recent visit to The Cross in Kerrville, TX with family, Noemi wrote the following on a rock in the prayer garden, "Lord, Thank you for your blessings, especially my children and grandkids. Keep me in your care and walk with me all my days. Amen. NMB" Her unwavering faith and unconditional love serve as an example to those around her. May God grant the soul of his newest angel eternal rest. She will be profoundly missed but forever in our hearts.

For providing Noemi loving and dedicated care, the family would like to thank the compassionate and caring staff at Guiding Light Hospice and Caring Solutions San Antonio.

Services: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Visitation 6 p.m. with a Rosary 7 p.m., at Porter Loring North, San Antonio, Texas. Funeral mass Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, San Antonio. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019