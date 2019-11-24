|
Maria Oralia Alvarez born February 9, 1932 in Floresville, Texas to Jose and Adelfina Zuniga, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 15, 2019. She was affectionately known as "Lala" to her family and closest friends. She attended Our Lady of the Lake University and graduated from Incarnate Word College with a degree in Physical Education. She began teaching physical education at St. Teresa's Academy and then went on to teach elementary grades in the Northside Independent School District. She was passionate about teaching and hoped to impact the lives of all of her students. She retired from the district after 32 years of service. She was married to Louis A. Alvarez on May 29, 1954 and together they had five children, numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Louis A. Alvarez, parents, Jose and Adelfina Zuniga, sister, Evangelina Garza and husband, Alphonso, older brother, Jose Zuniga, Jr. and his wife, Maria Argentina, and younger brother, Reynaldo Zuniga.
She is survived by her children, Naomi and husband, Robert J. Klann, Patricia Welter, David and Rebecca Alvarez, John and Hilda Alvarez and Joseph and Martha Alvarez. She has thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She leaves behind her sister, Amalia Pena, sister-in-law, Terry Zuniga and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sylvia Alvarez.
She loved gardening, tennis, beading jewelry, painting and traveling to Mexico.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North followed with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Interment to follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.