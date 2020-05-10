MARIA P. HERRERA
1922 - 2020
Maria P. Herrera passed away May 07, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 98. She was born March 18, 1922 to Silverio and Josefina Portales. Maria is preceded in passing by her loving husband of 37 years, Manuel Herrera, Sr., parents; children, Manuel Herrera, Jr., Teresa Herrera-Stout, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by children, Dora Gray, Ruben Herrera, Fernando Herrera (Irene), Manuel Herrera, Jr., Ramiro Herrera; sisters, Dolores Guerra, Concepcion Navarro; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Monday, May 11, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with the Rosary recited at 7 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.Please feel free to sign the online guest book at www.missionparks.com.Online Streaming of the services will be available, please contact a family member for more information.Please practice Social Distancing and face covering is required.


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
5:00 - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
MAY
11
Rosary
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

