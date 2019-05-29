San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1321 El Paso Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria "Gloria" Perez


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria "Gloria" Perez Obituary
August 6, 1938 - May 22, 2019
Maria "Gloria" Perez, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 6, 1938, to her parents, Manuel G. Villanueva and Torbia Ramos in Alvin, Texas. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Alejandro M. Perez and her son, Marcos Perez. Maria Perez is survived by her children, Rosalinda Cloutier, Alex Perez, Arnold Perez, Louis Perez, Eva Green, AnnaMaria Hosmer, and Arthur Perez. She is also survived by her 13 Grand- children; and 11 Great- grandchildren. She was loved by many people. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough.

ROSARY
THURSDAY, MAY 30, 2019
7:30 PM
PORTER LORING MCCULLOUGH

FUNERAL MASS
FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
10:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
1321 EL PASO ST.

Interment will follow at San Fernando #3.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now