August 6, 1938 - May 22, 2019
Maria "Gloria" Perez, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 6, 1938, to her parents, Manuel G. Villanueva and Torbia Ramos in Alvin, Texas. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Alejandro M. Perez and her son, Marcos Perez. Maria Perez is survived by her children, Rosalinda Cloutier, Alex Perez, Arnold Perez, Louis Perez, Eva Green, AnnaMaria Hosmer, and Arthur Perez. She is also survived by her 13 Grand- children; and 11 Great- grandchildren. She was loved by many people. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough.
ROSARY
THURSDAY, MAY 30, 2019
7:30 PM
PORTER LORING MCCULLOUGH
FUNERAL MASS
FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
10:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
1321 EL PASO ST.
Interment will follow at San Fernando #3.
