Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church
1956 - 2019
Maria Perez Leonard Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Perez Leonard announces her passing after battling cancer on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 63 at the Universityof Chicago Hospital surrounded by family. Maria was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 11, 1956. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adrian Perez Sr. and Dominga E. Perez, and her first child Leopoldo Perez. Maria will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Kevin and her children, Martin (Naomi), Tim (Allison), and Melissa. Maria will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Dominic, Adrian, and Cameron, by her seven sisters and five brothers, Maria Elvira (Johnny), Maria Alicia (Jesse), Maria Yolanda, Adrian Jr. (Irma), Jesse, Victor (Irene), Maria Dominga, Maria Delfina (Larry), Maria Josefina, Maria Floricita (Jacob), Mariano (Rose), and Robert (Terry). Maria will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends, and the community. Maria was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church of South Bend, IN. She also volunteered her time with Hope Ministries and visiting the Sisters of Holy Cross. She worked for The University of Notre Dame for 18 years before retiring in 2018. She spent many Saturdays cheering for the Fighting Irish. Maria's ​life was rooted and guided by her Catholic faith​—​s​he was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. Maria truly lived by the golden rule every day of her life.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Monday, November 25, and Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The procession will depart at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. Those who so desire may send flowers to Palm Heights Mortuary or make memorial donations in memory of Maria Leonard to the Hope Ministries in South Bend, IN

(​https://hopesb.org/hope-ministries-donate​). For personal

acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Palm Heights Mortuary.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 26, 2019
