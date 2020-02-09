Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
1700 Clower
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Maria Quiroga Rincon


1943 - 2020
Maria Quiroga Rincon Obituary

Our beloved "Momo," Maria Quiroga Rincon, entered into the Gates of Heaven Thursday, Jan 30, 2020 at the age of 76, surrounded by family. Born Sept 11, 1943 she is proceeded in death by the love of her life, Crescencio Vasquez Rincon Sr., parents; Rogelio and Consuelo Trejo Quiroga, brothers; Rogelio and Fermin Quiroga and great granddaughter Americus Miranda Flores. She is survived by daughters; Hilda Rincon, Rita Rincon Lopez (Rudy), Olga Rincon Hernandez (Alex), son; Crescencio Rincon Jr (Remy), sisters; Ernestina Stanley, Juanita Quiroga, brothers; Baldemero Quiroga and Juan Quiroga (Dolores), grandsons; Jason Rincon, Alex Hernandez Jr., Mike Rincon, Anthony Hernandez, Rudy Lopez Jr., and Christen Melo, granddaughters; April Camarena, Regina Lopez, Rachelle Flores, DeLisa Hernandez, Ruby Lopez, Jenaive Hernandez, 26 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N Main, San Antonio, TX 78205 with a Rosary to be recited at 7p.m. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 1700 Clower, San Antonio, TX 78201. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
