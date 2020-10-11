On Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home, Maria Ramona (Mona) Villela Gonzales took her last breath here on earth and entered into everlasting life with our God and Saviour in Heaven. Maria was preceded in death by her mother Maria T. Villela, her husband of 70 years, Gilbert Gonzales Jr., her daughter, Margarita Rosario, her brothers Manuel T. Villela and Andres T. Villela, sister, Maria Luisa Villela Bernal, grandson, Noel Fabian Gonzales, and great-grandson David Gonzales.

Mona is survived by 6 sons and 7 daughters: Gilbert Gonzales (Celia), Ramon Gonzales (Rosa), Richard Gonzales (Diane), Concepción Gonzales De La O, Carolina Gonzales Gomez (Joe), Oscar Gonzales, Guadalupe Gonzales, Florence Gonzales, Emelio Gonzales (Delia), Ernestina Gonzales Ramirez (Samuel), Margaret Gonzales Lakata (Eric), Graciela Gonzales San Miguel (Albert), Felice Gonzales Castillo (Raymond). She leaves behind a legacy of 31 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren who loved and adored their Grandma Mona. She was the babysitter of her grandkids for many years, while her daughters or sons went to work. Maria had the gift of a servant's heart. Throughout her life, she cooked many meals, not only for her family, but for extended family and friends. She and her neighbor-best friend, Norcie Barnes exchanged numerous recipes, which resulted in delicious, home cooked Sunday dinners. She greeted everyone who entered her home, with her sweet smile and kind words, and if you were lucky, a fresh, warm tortilla. When all of her children were in school, she volunteered at St. John's Catholic Church. Her dear friend, Charlotte Travis, encouraged her to venture out and canvas the neighborhood to register voters, volunteer at Will Rogers Elementary school, join PTA, and organize donated clothes for needy children. She helped others with sewing, cooking, ironing, or cleaning. Although she had a 4th grade education, Maria was an avid reader and spoke eloquent English. Besides taking care of her home and children, Maria cared for her ailing mother, mother-in-law, and great aunt when they were ill. She always had a remedy to make you feel better and bring you back to health. She loved children and babies, and her face filled with joy at the sight of a new addition to our growing family. She made small, but significant donations to various children's charities. The Gonzales family would like to thank Embrace Hospice, especially Marcela Gonzalez, for the compassionate care they showed our mother.

Due to limited capacities, a Rotating Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in The Angelus Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, capacity of 200 persons. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Private interment will be held in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mona's name to the St. PJ's Children's Home or Roy Maas Youth Alternatives. Those unable to attend services may sign the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com