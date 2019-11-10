|
Maria Roel Ramirez passed away on October 31, 2019, at the age of 82. Maria was born in Derby, Texas on August 24, 1937 to Julio and Lorenza Roel. She is preceded in death by her husband Eusebio Ramirez, son Reynaldo Ramirez, and brother Julio Roel. Maria is survived by her daughter Rosario Salazar and her late husband Alfonso Salazar. Her son Rafael Ramirez his wife Yvonne Ramirez and granddaughter Sophia Ramirez. Granddaughter Briana Garcia husband Steven Garcia great grandchildren Audriana Garcia and Adrian Garcia II. Maria was a strong willed woman who always put family first. She was the first person to give the shirt off her back to family and friends in need. Eldest daughter of migrant farm workers Maria was no stranger to hard work. Maria ran the High School concession stands for the greater San Antonio area for over 40 years. Providing many people with sometimes their first job or even second job to help supplement family income. She was always willing to hire anyone who wanted to make an honest day's wages for an honest day of work. She made sure none of her children ever went without and always received the best. On a meager income she somehow figured out to how to provide both Rafael and Rosario with Catholic School educations. She was caretaker for her oldest son Rey all his life. She maintained St. Gerard's Catholic Church for 40 years and was recognized by the church in 2018. In her golden years she worked at Rolling Oaks mall informational booth. Marias passions in life included dancing, gardening, and flea market shopping. Sharp witted, hardworking, a woman of Faith, and a strong will are just some of the ways Maria will be remembered. Maria was a blessing for everyone she encountered. Always making sure you knew she was right till the very end, with a little bit of sass but lots of love.
Family will receive friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers (515 N. Main Ave.) on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, November 15, 2019 the Funeral Procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. for a 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard's Catholic Church (1523 Iowa St.), with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019