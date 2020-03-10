|
Maria Rosa R. Vielma passed away on March 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 96. She was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mx. on July 26, 1923 to her parents, the late Octavio and Rosalia Ramirez. Maria is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Faustino O. Vielma; her sons, Faustino and Octavio; her daughter, Cristina; and her grandson, Alberto Jr. She is survived by her children, Catalina (Ramon), Jose (Rosa), Jovita (Tony), Martha, Alberto (Arlene), Rosita (Francisco) and Susi; her grandchildren, Rosario, Jose Luis, Rosalia, Jose Jr., Faustino, Monica, Tony, Marta, Marcos, Mario, Chris, Michael, Becky, Emmanuel, Adam, Sarah and Matthew; her great grandchildren, Paiten, Eric, Brielle, Jacksen, Alina, Annabella, Olivia, Victoria, Isabella, Gaby, Avett, Luna, Gilbert Jr., Keira, Jake, Kadence, Brookelynn, Fé, Albert III and Sarita; her great-great grandchildren, Danté, Kazuto, Amara and another on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored her. The Visitation begins Thursday, March 12 at Roy Akers Funeral Home 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 from 4PM to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM. A Procession will depart 9:30AM Friday, March 13 and arrive at Immaculate Heart of Mary 617 S. Santa Rosa Ave. 78204 for a Mass at 10AM. Entombment at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 will follow.