|
|
February 3, 1940 - March 4, 2019
Maria S. Ramirez, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Maria was born February 3, 1940 to Maria Hernandez and Ernest Salazar in San Antonio, Texas. After she raised her 9 children, Maria spent time working at the Baptist Hospital in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed cooking, walking, dancing, buying high heels, listening to music especially Luis Miguel, and loved to laugh. Maria was preceded in death by, her parents; husband, Trinidad A. Ramirez; brother, Ernest Salazar, Jr.; and sister, Lucy Hernandez. She is survived by her sons, Trinidad Ramirez (Stephanie), Adam Ramirez, and Jesse Ramirez; daughters, Roxane Brunson, Rachel Garcia (Rafael), Ana Marie Ramirez, Christina Berg (Derrin), Jessica Ramirez, and Corinna Ramirez; 23 grand children; 11 great grand children; and sister, Ramona Velasquez.
SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
APRIL 17, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL
