|
|
October 30, 1924 - April 9, 2019
Maria V. Alderete "Ama", 94, was born in Wilson County, TX on October 30, 1924 and passed away peacefully in San Antonio, TX on April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Reyes and Eufemia (Vara) Vasquez; her brothers Jose, Fidel and Juan; her sisters Eulalia, Trene, Lupe and Kathrine, and two grandchildren Paul and Victoria. Ama is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jane Ingle (Manuel) and Gloria Tejeda (Joe); sister Cecilia Vasquez; eight grand children; 14 great-grand children; 16 great-great grand children and seven great- great-great grand children. Ama worked in the meat- packing industry and spent her free time with her loving family.
She loved sports especially the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Cubs. Ama was very close to her faith and was an avid church-goer. What was most precious to her was caring for her family. Ama raised generations of children and passed down many traditions that will live on in their hearts.
A visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019