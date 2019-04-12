Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Alderete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria V. Alderete


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria V. Alderete Obituary
October 30, 1924 - April 9, 2019
Maria V. Alderete "Ama", 94, was born in Wilson County, TX on October 30, 1924 and passed away peacefully in San Antonio, TX on April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Reyes and Eufemia (Vara) Vasquez; her brothers Jose, Fidel and Juan; her sisters Eulalia, Trene, Lupe and Kathrine, and two grandchildren Paul and Victoria. Ama is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jane Ingle (Manuel) and Gloria Tejeda (Joe); sister Cecilia Vasquez; eight grand children; 14 great-grand children; 16 great-great grand children and seven great- great-great grand children. Ama worked in the meat- packing industry and spent her free time with her loving family.
She loved sports especially the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Cubs. Ama was very close to her faith and was an avid church-goer. What was most precious to her was caring for her family. Ama raised generations of children and passed down many traditions that will live on in their hearts.

A visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now