April 13, 1928 - February 23, 2019

Maria Victoria Medellin was born in San Antonio, Texas, on April 13, 1928, and went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019. In almost 91 years of Maria Victoria's life, she accomplished much and shared the fruits of those accomplishments with her deceased husband of 73 years, Richard C. Medellin (RC), her children, Richard Jr, Roland and Rachel, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and dozens of loving and loyal pets, who she always included as family.



She instilled in the generations that survive her, the values that she lived by: tenacity, charity, family, education, and faith. Maria Victoria had the courage to break the cycle of poverty, and plant seeds of integrity, determination and loyalty and never failed to cultivate them. Her greatest asset was a builder of love and strength.



The loving family that survives her includes: Richard M. Medellin Jr. and his wife, Mary E. Medellin, grandson Richard Medellin III, his wife, Reina Medellin, great grandchildren Damian and Timothy; granddaughter Rachel Christina Solis, her husband, Roberto Enrico Solis; great grandchildren Carolina and Elijah and granddaughter Elisa Marie Medellin; Victoria's son, Roland M. Medellin, his son, Roland Michael Medellin, his wife Yvonne Medellin, great granddaughter Ava Medellin; and Victoria's daughter, Rachel Medellin-Trevino and her husband, Joe A. Trevino, grandson Julian Jose Trevino, his wife Elisa Marie Trevino, great granddaughters Isabella Rose Trevino and Juliana Rae Trevino, grandson Adrian Andres Trevino, fiancé Peggy Lynn Vargas, and granddaughter Liana Rachel Trevino.



The Medellin family would like to extend gratitude to her Geriatric doctor, Dr. Neela K. Patel and Oncologist Dr. Amy Lang for their compassionate, outstanding care throughout Victoria's illness. Also, special thanks to her devoted caregiver, Erica Rubio.



The Medellin family would like to honor our mother's legacy with a quote from PROVERBS 31:10-31 The Capable Wife: "HOW HARD IT IS TO FIND A CAPABLE WIFE! SHE IS WORTH FAR MORE THAN JEWELS."



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM.



PROCESSION DEPARTS

THURSDAY,

MARCH 7, 2019

9:00 AM

FROM PORTER LORING CHAPEL



MASS OF THE RESURRECTION

9:30 AM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

600 OBLATE



Interment follows in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with her beloved husband, "RC".



