Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Mission San Jose Church
Mariaelena Burns


1943 - 2019
Mariaelena Burns Obituary
August 5, 1943 - April 22, 2019
Maria Elena Burns of San Antonio, Texas passed away at her residence on Monday April 22, 2019, at the age of 75 years. She was born in Mexico to Marcos Reyna Becerra and Juanita Alonso Maldonado. Elena Burns was involved with the San Antonio Mexican American Social Clubs and was president of the Andaluz social club. She was married to William James (Jimmy/Jaime) Burns who was President of the San Antonio Mexican American Social Club Council. Elena was a member and in the Mariachi choir of the Mission San Jose Church in San Antonio, Texas. Elena was preceded in death by her brothers, Marcos, Guadalupe and Mariano Reyna. Elena is survived by her son, Roberto J. Burns, daughter Olga Mosqueda & husband George, four grandchildren Adriana, Araceli, and Jesus Mosqueda, Miguel A. Burns & Spouse Dennis, and two great grandchildren, Makaylah and Malakhi Burns. Visitation, Monday April 29, 2019 from 5 to 9pm at Brookehill Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 8am at Mission San Jose Church with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2019
