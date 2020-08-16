1/1
Marian Elaine Kosub
1927 - 2020
Marian Elaine Kosub went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at the age of 93 years old. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. Marian was involved for many years in the Women's Engineer Auxiliary where she and Phil B. made wonderful, life-long friends. She was also active at Covenant Presbyterian Church and later at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Marian was known for her beautiful handsewn dresses, delicious home cooked meals, and welcoming home. She loved dancing, gardening, and spending time with her family at Lake Buchanan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Phil B. Kosub and sister, Lois Gray. Marian is survived by her children, Cynthia, Steve (wife Nancy), and Susan (husband Ken), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her nephew Ron Gray and his family.

Marian blessed all with her warm heart and great sense of humor.

Our family appreciates the years of loving care from Karen Kosub and the wonderful staff at the Forum Bridge to Rediscovery. A private family service will be held at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Columbarium.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 16, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I have wonderful memories of your mother and father and their special friendship with my parents. She was always smiling and very kind to me. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Jean Judson Countryman
Friend
August 16, 2020
Susan
I am so sorry to learn that your sweet mom has passed away. What a wonderful long life she had. I remember her from the days that we played tennis together. She was so supportive of you and a nice lady. I hope all your wonderful memories help to heal your heart

Sincerely
Lee McGovern McCarty
Lee McCarty
Friend
