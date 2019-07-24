Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Marian Mccoig
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Burial Park North
Marian Elizabeth Mccoig


1922 - 2019
Marian Elizabeth Mccoig Obituary
December 30, 1922 - July 6, 2019
Marian Elizabeth McCoig passed away at the age of 96 on Saturday July 6, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Marian was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 30, 1922 to William Joseph Wetzel and Marian Wetzel (Doyle).
Marian is survived by two sons, Paul McCoig and wife Georgiana, James McCoig and wife Sandra and daughter-in-law Dianne McCoig. She is also survived by grandchildren Jenelle O'Brien and husband John, Cynthia McCoig and partner Jesus Saavedra, Jennifer Roebken and husband Bill, Kimberly Cupit, Dain McCoig and wife Leslie, Erin Baucum, Kacey McCoig, Michelle Valentine, one nephew, two nieces and seventeen great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Allen Walter McCoig, son Gary Michael McCoig, her parents and brother Wiliiam James Wetzel and wife Dora.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26 at 10 am in Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on July 24, 2019
