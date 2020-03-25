|
|
Marian Walls died peacefully on March 20, 2020, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born in Trout Creek, Michigan, the fourth of seven children. She was commissioned in the Army Nurse Corps in 1962 and retired as the Chief Nurse of Brooke Army Medical Center in 1988. Marian was twice awarded the Legion of Merit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Taimi (Moilanen) Walls; brothers, Wilbert Earl, David, and Kenneth; and sister, Carol Verran. Marian is survived by her brother, Dennis; sister, Lois Cowper; dearest friend, Laurie Aust; and her beloved dog, Fonzi. After retirement, she served as Treasurer of the Army Nurse Corps Association, served on the Board of AMEDD Museum Foundation, and was a member of the American Legion. Marian loved spending time with family and friends, golf, fishing, skiing, volksmarchin, cards, and her beloved pets. Due to the Declaration by City, County, and State officials regarding COVID-19, a funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AMEDD Museum Foundation, 2310 Stanley Road #1046, San Antonio, TX 78234, or the Animal Defense League, 11300 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020