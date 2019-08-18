|
July 6, 1922 - July 30, 2019
COL Marian Waterhouse, US Army Nurse Corps, Retired, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on July 30, 2019 from age related illnesses. She was born July 6, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education in 1955 at the University of Minnesota, and her Master of Education degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX in 1958.
After receiving her RN in 1945, she immediately joined the Army Nurse Corps during World War II. Marian served in Italy, Korea, and two tours in Germany, as well many stations within the United States. She started and developed the nurse anesthetist program for the military. She authored a book, "Practical Mathematics in Allied Health" that was published in several editions. Marian served as the Director of the Army Medical School of Anesthesiology for the Army Nurse Corps Officers during the final six years of her 30 year military career. She received multiple military awards during her career, including the Legion of Merit award. She was respected throughout her career by her colleagues, and the many students who benefited from her teaching, and the example that she set.
Following her retirement, she lived in San Diego, California caring for her parents. Following their death, she returned to San Antonio and served as a volunteer keeping medical records for Sisters Care of San Antonio. Marian touched the lives of her retired military community, the Presentation Sisters, neighbors, and the many friends that she made through St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and elsewhere. Her warm smile, many stories, and sense of humor will be missed by all of those who knew her.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Margaret Waterhouse; her sisters, Jean Walther and Harriet Waterhouse; her brother, Merrill C. Waterhouse; and her nephews, Jonathan Waterhouse, and John Walther. She is survived by her nephew, Merrill Waterhouse of Escondido, California, and several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY,
AUGUST 21, 2019
7:00 P.M.
ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
1602 THOUSAND OAKS DRIVE
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
MASS
THURSDAY,
AUGUST 22, 2019
10:30 A.M.
ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
1602 THOUSAND OAKS DRIVE
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Internment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters Care at the Village, 4707 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 or to AMEDD Museum Foundation, PO Box 8294, San Antonio, TX 78208-0294
