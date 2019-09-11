|
04/18/1935 - 09/06/2019
Marianna Gamboa went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Encinal, Texas on April 18, 1935 to her parents, the late Agapito and Anita Soto.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Juan Gamboa; her sister, Antonia Medina; and her brothers, Isidoro and Manuel Soto. Marianna leaves to cherish her memory with her children, Blanca Estella Thomas and husband Stephen, Rosie Gamboa, Juan Gamboa Jr., Sara Valdez and husband Raul, Hector Gamboa, Minerva Morales and husband Lorenzo, and Vanessa Gamboa; her grandchildren, Patrick and his wife Micaela, Justin, Marissa, Anthony, Lorenzo II, Damien, Fernando Jr., and Victoria; her great- grandsons, Henry and Benjamin; her sister, Paula Inocencio; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored her.
The Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. - from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday, September 13 and arrive at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church - 125 W. Whittier 78210 - for a Mass at 10 AM. Services to conclude at the church.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019