Marianne Frank Ballin went to be with our Lord on June 9th, 2020 at the age of 85 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born April 6th 1935 in Ochsenfurt, Germany. She is preceded in death by her beloved son John Frank Ballin; parents Anton and Katharina Frank; brothers Joseph Frank and Hans Frank. Marianna is survived by her husband Juan R. Ballin; daughter Ingeborg Brooker and husband Michael of San Marcos, Texas; granddaughter Bridgitte Mueller and husband Eddie; great grandson Morgan Mueller of La Vernia, Texas; sister Elfriede Herold of Ochsenfurt, Germany and many other family members and friends. Marianne married her husband of 62 years in her hometown on February 1st, 1958, while he was stationed there on military tour. Marianne made her journey to America with Juan in March of 1958, Even though Marianne could not speak English, she chose to make this journey, and she left her family, friends and country to make a new life for herself with husband Juan. She loved gardening and baking.

Funeral Services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

