Marianne passed away on September 11, 2020, she was born on May 27, 1933 in Detroit, MI. She is predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Paul Bundy; her parents, William George McDonald and Georgia M. Perkins McDonald; her siblings: Carroll H McDonald Sr, Dorothy McDonald Rittner, Robert H McDonald, Margaret (Betty) McDonald Daniels, James A McDonald, Ruth McDonald Dracoulis, Kenneth A McDonald; daughter Ann Marie Owens; son William Michael Bundy; great granddaughters Kayla Lynn Broussard, Keilani Ann Cox. She is survived by her children, Lynn Patricia (Richard) VanGilder, Teri Susan (Thomas) Bieterman, Lori Jo (James) Finnigan. Surviving grandchildren are Daniel Paul Owens, Jason Alan (Stacy) Kramar, Krystal Marie Kealoha Kramar, Jeffrey James Kramar, Shane Matthew (Tina) Spencer, Scott Michael Spencer, Sara Michelle Spencer, Andrew Thomas Bieterman, and Katie Rose Bieterman; Great-grandchildren, Riley William Broussard-Kramar, Zayne Alexander Kramar, Fiorinda Avery Spencer, Fallyn Elizabeth Spencer. Also, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church belonging to the Altar Society, St. Anne's Circle of the Ministry to the sick and shut-in's, a Eucharistic Minister, a sponsor for the RCIA program and the Los Amigos Group. She was a former member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores, MI.

She attended St. John Berchman Church in Detroit where she was baptized, confirmed, and graduated in 1951.

She was a life member of the VFW Walter F Reed Post in St. Clair Shores, MI and a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of Parents Without Partners Chapter 309 in St. Clair Shores, MI.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North Chapel.

ROSARY

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

MASS

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

10:00 A.M.

HOLY SPIRIT

CATHOLIC CHURCH

A private interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

