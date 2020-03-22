San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Our beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, Marie Donegan Weare, peacefully passed away at the age of 93 at home with her daughters in Pipe Creek, TX. Marie was born in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, to parents: Samuel L. and Bess Donegan. She worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Lakeview Baptist School for many years. In her spare time, Marie enjoyed gardening and had a "green thumb." She was a wonderful country cook and very much enjoyed the country life; she also loved her cows. Marie loved to travel, and kept a record of every place she traveled in her family Bible. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Edward, JB, Sam, Alvin, and Robert; and sisters: Margarite and Thelma. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Myron J. Weare, daughters: Beverly Peters, Bonny Altamira, and Margie Marie Weare; grandchildren:

April, Sophia, and Crystal; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Alison, Jeffrey, Giovanni, and Scarlett.

A Private Farewell will be held for the family.

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
