|
|
Sister Marie Elise van Dijk, CDP, entered eternal life on April 6, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on March 19, 1928 in Lisse, The Netherlands to Petrus Wilhelmus van Dijk and Katharina Johanna Beuk. Her baptismal name was Wilhelmina Maria Josephina. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1957. Her ministerial calling was education.
Wilhelmina received a teaching certificate from Providence College in Amsterdam. She taught in the Netherlands for six years before entering the convent. She was fluent in Dutch, English, and German. Sister Marie Elise was a Catholic School Principal for a total of 38 years in various Texas cities and Cloutierville, Louisiana. During 23 of those administrative years she also taught in the classroom. She taught mathematics for ten years in the Edgewood Independent School District.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, when her whole community can gather to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020