Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie van Dijk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elise van Dijk


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Elise van Dijk Obituary

Sister Marie Elise van Dijk, CDP, entered eternal life on April 6, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on March 19, 1928 in Lisse, The Netherlands to Petrus Wilhelmus van Dijk and Katharina Johanna Beuk. Her baptismal name was Wilhelmina Maria Josephina. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1957. Her ministerial calling was education.

Wilhelmina received a teaching certificate from Providence College in Amsterdam. She taught in the Netherlands for six years before entering the convent. She was fluent in Dutch, English, and German. Sister Marie Elise was a Catholic School Principal for a total of 38 years in various Texas cities and Cloutierville, Louisiana. During 23 of those administrative years she also taught in the classroom. She taught mathematics for ten years in the Edgewood Independent School District.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, when her whole community can gather to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -