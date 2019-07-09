Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Marie Francis Squilla


1931 - 2019
July 10, 1931 - July 7, 2019
Marie F. Squilla passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 87. Born on July 10, 1931 in Scranton PA, Marie received a B.S. in Elementary Education from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and taught school for 31 years. She married Dick Squilla in 1954 and had 4 children - Rich (Candy), Mia (Jack Pavelle), Joey (Michelle) and Geri (Steven Clouse), seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. They were her greatest gifts. Marie was a Brigidine Associate and devout Catholic. Donations may be made to St. Jude's or Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna, NY. Visitation at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 9:30am and Funeral Mass to follow on Thursday, July 11th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionpark.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019
