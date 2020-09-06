Marie Guadalupe Medina (Lupe), age 85, of San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Medina of Brownsville, Texas; daughter, Carmen Medina; her siblings, Magdalena Warren, Margaret Perales, Gilbert Warren, and his wife, Josefina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded by her parents, Edward and Remigia Warren and brother-in-law, Juan Perales.

While attending Fox Tech High School (class of 1954), Marie worked at Niesner's, a five-and-dime department store.

In 1952, she met her future husband and the love of her life there. The oldie, "I Found a Million Dollar Baby in a 5 and 10 Cent Store," is still Robert's favorite song.

Marie devoted her life to caring for her family, whether doting on her only daughter; babysitting cousins, nieces, and nephews; or caregiving for her elderly mother as well as for family in cancer treatment. Her strength of character and generous, loving nature knew no bounds. She embodied true selflessness. Although she worried about all her loved ones, she never wanted anyone to worry about her. She was a blessing and will be dearly missed.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a service will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor her memory, please feel free to

donate to the Alzheimer's Association or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.