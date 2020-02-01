San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1314 FAIR AVE
SAN ANTONIO, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Harry Wurzbach
View Map
Marie Kubiak Guadarrama

Marie Kubiak Guadarrama Obituary

Marie Kubiak Guadarrama was called by the Lord on January 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bernardo R. Guadarrama; her parents, Wawrzyniec Kubiak and Antonia Filip of France; sister, Julienne Stobnicki; and brother, Stefan Kubiak both of France.

She was the last remaining spouse of the generational Guadarrama family which included six brothers and three sisters.

Surviving Mrs. Guadarrama are her sister, Anna Nowicki of France; three sons, Bernard Guadarrama and wife, Marie; Lawrence Guadarrama and wife, Herlinda; and Dennis Guadarrama and wife, Susan; and daughter, Janet Guadarrama.

Mrs. Guadarrama was blessed with eight grandchildren, Sandra (Brian) Guadarrama-Baumunk, Jeff Guadarrama, Breanna Guadarrama, Tracy G (Daniel) Reyes, Andrea Guadarrama, Dr. Dennis Guadarrama, Victoria (Austin) Riesselman, and Jett Kubiak Guadarrama.

She has nine great grandchildren, Mia and Sofia Baumunk; Alex, Alexis, Nadia Guadarrama and Kaya Reyes Guadarrama; Riley and Justin Guadarrama Reyes; and Aries Evlyn Riesselman.

Marie and Bernardo were married in France on September 25, 1945. She moved to San Antonio from France along with many other war brides in April 1946. Knowing only French, Polish and some Italian this young war bride managed to learn fluent Spanish and English. In 1952 she became a naturalized citizen.

She was a member of St. John Berchmans and St. James the Apostle parishes. Marie lived a full life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed activities such as going to bingos, buncos, sewing, crocheting, knitting and reading. She crocheted and knitted many baby items for her children as well as her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing board games with her grandchildren. Marie liked working in her yard and especially looked forward to spending time with her extended family.

A special thanks goes out to Mary McDonnell, Alicia Martinez, Kaci Smith, Denise Smith and Heather Johnson of Harbour Hospice. These ladies provided wonderful care for Marie during her last months. Thanks also go to her primary physician, Dr. Maher Saloum, for the excellent care he provided these past five years.

A Viewing will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary on 1101 McCullough.

ROSARY

SUNDAY-

FEBRUARY 2, 2020

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78212

MASS OF THE

RESURRECTION

MONDAY- FEBRUARY 3, 2020

10:00 A.M.

ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH

1314 FAIR AVE

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78223

Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Harry Wurzbach at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 1, 2020
