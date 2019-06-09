|
April 27, 1922 - June 4, 2019
Our Lord and Savior called Marie L. Sultenfuss Bohle of San Antonio, home to heaven on June 4, 2019 at the age of 97. Marie was preceded in death by husband Anton Joe (Red) Sultenfuss, parents Joe and Helen Nentwig, Brother Jerry and Sister Bessie. Marie is survived by daughter Florence M. Kotara (Clifford), granddaughter Jennifer Lewis (Richard), grandson Chris Kotara, great grandchildren Blaise and Natalie Lewis and several nieces and nephews. Marie retired from Manpower Services. Marie's passion included country dancing, Square dancing, needle work, playing Bunco and gardening. Special thank you to Linda Leal for her companionship and home care in Marie's final days. Visitation and the rosary will be held before the Funeral Mass. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 3. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer Research.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019