|
|
Sister Marie Leonard died on January 14, 2020 at her home, the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. She was born in County Meath, Ireland on December 4, 1931 and entered the congregation in 1949. Sr. Marie always had a tender heart for small children and for the sick. She ministered in Catholic Schools in Shreveport, Louisiana and throughout North and South Texas. In San Antonio, she taught at Little Flower School, St. Peter Claver Academy, St. Gerard Elementary, St. Cecilia's School, Our Lady of Victory, and Blessed Sacrament Child Development Center. She spent many years in Pastoral Ministry at Christus Santa Rosa. Sr. Marie delighted in the fact that she was baptized on the Feast of St. Nicholas whose legacy of gift-giving inspired her ministerial career. Sister Marie is mourned by her Sisters in community, her brother Noel Leonard, Co. Meath, Ireland, her sister Ena Connelly, Dublin, Ireland and her sister, Pauline Larkin, London, England, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 16th. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 17th. Interment will follow in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 16, 2020