Marie Louise (Rottet) Pauerstein of San Antonio passed away in her home on November 8, 2019, at the age of 84.
Mrs. Pauerstein was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Carl Pauerstein, and her son, Joshua Pauerstein. She is survived by her sons, Michael Pauerstein and Jonathan Pauerstein and his wife, Valerie, and three grandchildren, Philip Pauerstein, M.D., PhD, and his wife, Keon Min Park, M.D.; Benjamin Pauerstein; and Rachel Pauerstein.
Her life's journey took her from a small Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania coal-mining town, Tamaqua, to South Texas, where she arrived as part of a group of families of physicians from around the country who moved to San Antonio to teach at the newly founded University of Texas medical school. Once she learned that being told to turn into the first gate after passing five cattleguards did not mean to look for five men on horseback watching cows, she settled right in.
Mrs. Pauerstein loved to travel and visited many of the world's major cities in journeys with Carl, making dear friends on several continents. At home, she enjoyed hosting guests from afar, often for long periods while they studied at the medical school, treating them like new members of the family.
Mrs. Pauerstein and her long-time friend Becca Price co-founded Local Arrangements, often referred to as the "Ladies in Green," one of the first event planning and destination management companies in San Antonio. She was involved in a number of civic and social organizations connected to San Antonio's hospitality industry and was named to the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame in 2000.
During more recent years, listeners to Owl Radio, which serves people with vision problems, heard her reading local arts and theater news over the air.
The Service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the Oppenheimer Chapel at Temple Beth-El, 211 Belknap Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212.
Interment will follow at Beth-El Memorial Park, 1715 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78217.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Marie L. Pauerstein Endowed Tourism Management Scholarship at the University of Texas at San Antonio, 1 UTSA Circle, San Antonio, Texas 78249, Attention: Gift Services, or on-line via https:giving.utsa.edu/makeagift, or to Owl Radio, https://www.owlradio.org/support-us.