November 5, 1934 - March 3, 2019
Marie McConnell Saleh passed away on March 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 5, 1934 in Martinsville, Virginia to Alvin Franklin Stanley and Maggie Richardson Stanley. Mrs. Saleh taught in several elementary schools in Buffalo, N.Y. She was a Reading Specialist at Holmes High School in the Northside School District and taught at Ridgeview Elementary and West Avenue Elementary in the North East School District. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Richard Edward Saleh. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly McConnell -Lozano; sons, Richard McConnell, Michael McConnell; brothers, Hassell Stanley (Janie), Thomas Stanley, James Hall (Becky); grandchildren, Erin McConnell, Ian McConnell, Logan McConnell and Samantha Lozano.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at Woodland Baptist Church, 15315 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78248.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019