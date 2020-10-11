MARIE PYCH

Marie Katherine (Vitale) Pych was called home to Our Lord early Tuesday morning July 14, 2020. Marie is survived by her son Rick Pych and grandson Zack Pych. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years Alexander (Alex) Pych and sisters Anna (Vitale) Cerone, Lorraine (Vitale) Kropp and brothers Frank, Joseph, Lawrence, Nunzio and Sebastian Vitale.

Marie lived a very full active life having celebrated her 101st birthday earlier this year. She was born in Middletown, CT on February 15, 1919 to the late Sebastian and Marianna (Boscarino) Vitale. The Vitale family resided in a blue-collar, primarily Italian American neighborhood in Middletown. Upon graduating high school and subsequently hairdressing academy, she immediately commenced a 44 year career as a hair stylist. Marie first lived with cousins in Hartford where she worked for many years. In her free time Marie, with her cousins and friends, frequented social clubs to dance and have fun. It is there where she met the love of her life…. Alex. Alex, a World War II veteran had just completed his military service and he and Marie enjoyed those evenings out as well as many days at the beach on Long Island Sound and soon married on May 15, 1949.

Marie and Alex both worked long hours to chase the American dream eventually building a house in a Hartford suburb. Time on Long Island Sound beaches continued to be a big part of their lives where they built a modest cottage to enjoy their limited time off. For the last 25 plus years of her career, Marie operated and managed a hair salon. Marie and Alex retired and moved to Hobe Sound, FL in 1984 where they resided for 26 years until they moved to San Antonio in 2010 to be closer to their son Rick.

Faith in God was very important to both Marie and Alex. Outside of regularly attending mass, they were very active in the Catholic Church especially during their retirement years in Hobe Sound, FL. Marie organized many social and charitable events as well as the weekly bingo. Volunteering elsewhere in her community was also a big part of her life. Even after evacuating from her own home when two major hurricanes made landfall in Hobe Sound within a

month in 2005, she was front and center at her local shelter serving food and providing supplies to her neighbors. Marie loved to play bingo and well into her 80s would drive to various evening bingos in surrounding towns. Both Marie and Alex were excellent bowlers participating in various leagues for over 40 years including during their retirement days in Florida. Marie garnered numerous honors and awards for her bowling prowess. As Alex would say 'grass doesn't grow on Main Street' and that really sums up their many years together maintaining a very active lifestyle.

Marie was always a very social person and never met a stranger! Throughout her entire life she would regularly stop random people and strike up a conversation. Marie's kindness and caring touched so many others during her life. She loved to entertain and was a great cook constantly preparing and delivering various dishes and desserts to family and neighbors. No one ever went hungry when Marie was around! Her cooking, generosity, kindness and the smile and warmth she shared with so many will be missed.

SERVICES

Due to the pandemic…. services were delayed and will now be conducted at Holy Trinity Church and Ft Sam National Cemetery in San Antonio on Monday, October 19, 2020 and will be limited primarily to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Catholic Charities, 202 W. French Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements with….